Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.50-06.55
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.55 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.54 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.55 pct
14 DAY 06.96 pct
1 MONTH 07.04 pct
3 MONTH 07.27 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.470 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.466 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 May 7.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8294 pct
182 days t-bill 6.9057 pct
364 days t-bill 6.9264 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.53/06.61
2 Month - 06.53/06.60
3 Month - 06.54/06.57
6 Month - 06.56/06.59
9 Month - 06.61/06.64
1 Year - 06.66/06.68
2 Year - 06.56/06.58
3 Year - 06.62/06.65
4 Year - 06.68/06.71
5 Year - 06.73/06.75
7 Year - 06.68/06.76
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
