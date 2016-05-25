Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.59 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.59 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.58 pct 14 DAY 06.93 pct 1 MONTH 07.02 pct 3 MONTH 07.25 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.464 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.464 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 May 7.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.8323 pct 182 days t-bill 6.9205 pct 364 days t-bill 6.9308 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.54/06.61 2 Month - 06.55/06.59 3 Month - 06.54/06.58 6 Month - 06.57/06.61 9 Month - 06.62/06.66 1 Year - 06.67/06.70 2 Year - 06.57/06.60 3 Year - 06.64/06.68 4 Year - 06.70/06.74 5 Year - 06.75/06.77 7 Year - 06.70/06.78 10 Year - 06.70/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis