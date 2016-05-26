Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.59 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.58 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.59 pct
14 DAY 06.93 pct
1 MONTH 07.02 pct
3 MONTH 07.22 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.467 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.471 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 May 7.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8212 pct
182 days t-bill 6.9189 pct
364 days t-bill 6.9502 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.54/06.60
2 Month - 06.56/06.59
3 Month - 06.55/06.57
6 Month - 06.58/06.60
9 Month - 06.62/06.65
1 Year - 06.66/06.69
2 Year - 06.57/06.59
3 Year - 06.63/06.67
4 Year - 06.69/06.73
5 Year - 06.74/06.76
7 Year - 06.68/06.76
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
