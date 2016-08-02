Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.49 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct
14 DAY 06.77 pct
1 MONTH 06.85 pct
3 MONTH 06.93 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.162 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.175 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Aug 7.2125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5442 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6770 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7287 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.43/06.47
2 Month - 06.46/06.49
3 Month - 06.48/06.50
6 Month - 06.48/06.50
9 Month - 06.51/06.53
1 Year - 06.49/06.51
2 Year - 06.34/06.36
3 Year - 06.38/06.40
4 Year - 06.45/06.47
5 Year - 06.50/06.52
7 Year - 06.40/06.48
10 Year - 06.40/06.48
