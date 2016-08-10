BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.64 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.60 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.60 pct 14 DAY 06.80 pct 1 MONTH 06.84 pct 3 MONTH 06.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.082 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.101 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Aug 7.0813 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5513 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6780 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7139 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.48/06.53 2 Month - 06.48/06.53 3 Month - 06.50/06.53 6 Month - 06.49/06.52 9 Month - 06.52/06.56 1 Year - 06.52/06.54 2 Year - 06.34/06.37 3 Year - 06.37/06.40 4 Year - 06.43/06.46 5 Year - 06.50/06.52 7 Year - 06.40/06.48 10 Year - 06.40/06.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
