Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.55 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.57 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.59 pct
14 DAY 06.81 pct
1 MONTH 06.83 pct
3 MONTH 06.90 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.088 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.103 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Aug 7.0375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5635 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6705 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7015 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.49/06.54
2 Month - 06.49/06.54
3 Month - 06.52/06.55
6 Month - 06.50/06.54
9 Month - 06.53/06.56
1 Year - 06.53/06.55
2 Year - 06.35/06.37
3 Year - 06.38/06.40
4 Year - 06.44/06.47
5 Year - 06.50/06.52
7 Year - 06.40/06.48
10 Year - 06.40/06.48
