Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.50 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.51 pct
14 DAY 06.78 pct
1 MONTH 06.85 pct
3 MONTH 06.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.159 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.157 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Aug 7.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5767 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6671 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6958 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.51/06.55
2 Month - 06.52/06.55
3 Month - 06.54/06.57
6 Month - 06.55/06.57
9 Month - 06.59/06.61
1 Year - 06.58/06.59
2 Year - 06.40/06.42
3 Year - 06.43/06.45
4 Year - 06.50/06.52
5 Year - 06.55/06.57
7 Year - 06.45/06.53
10 Year - 06.45/06.53
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis