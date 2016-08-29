POLL-India cenbank may sell 6.84 pct 2022 paper at 6.84 pct

BENGALURU, May 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.00/6.8384 100.00/6.8395 100.03/6.8329 99.95/6.8493 6.79 pct 2029 99.32/6.8700 99.32/6.8700 99.40/6.8609 99.25/6.87