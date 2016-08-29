GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks tiptoe higher, dollar holds most gains as optimism inches back
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.50-06.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.51 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.78 pct 1 MONTH 06.82 pct 3 MONTH 06.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.142 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.123 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Aug 7.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5444 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6631 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6865 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.51/06.56 2 Month - 06.54/06.57 3 Month - 06.56/06.58 6 Month - 06.55/06.57 9 Month - 06.57/06.58 1 Year - 06.56/06.58 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.39/06.41 4 Year - 06.44/06.46 5 Year - 06.49/06.51 7 Year - 06.40/06.48 10 Year - 06.40/06.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* EM index remains subdued on Brazil fears; real maintains losses
BENGALURU, May 19 The Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to auction government bonds worth 150 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) later on Friday. Following are the cut-off prices and yields in a Reuters poll of 11 banks and primary dealers. BONDS MEDIAN AVERAGE HIGHEST LOWEST 6.84 pct 2022 100.00/6.8384 100.00/6.8395 100.03/6.8329 99.95/6.8493 6.79 pct 2029 99.32/6.8700 99.32/6.8700 99.40/6.8609 99.25/6.87