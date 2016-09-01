Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.40-06.45
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.50 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct
14 DAY 06.72 pct
1 MONTH 06.84 pct
3 MONTH 06.93 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.111 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.120 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Sep 7.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5275 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6409 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6752 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.52/06.57
2 Month - 06.53/06.59
3 Month - 06.55/06.59
6 Month - 06.54/06.58
9 Month - 06.56/06.59
1 Year - 06.56/06.57
2 Year - 06.37/06.39
3 Year - 06.38/06.41
4 Year - 06.44/06.46
5 Year - 06.49/06.51
7 Year - 06.40/06.48
10 Year - 06.40/06.48
