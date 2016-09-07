Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.49 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct
14 DAY 06.79 pct
1 MONTH 06.87 pct
3 MONTH 06.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.055 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.055 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Sep 6.9875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5586 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6519 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6811 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.51/06.54
2 Month - 06.50/06.53
3 Month - 06.50/06.53
6 Month - 06.49/06.51
9 Month - 06.50/06.52
1 Year - 06.49/06.50
2 Year - 06.28/06.31
3 Year - 06.28/06.30
4 Year - 06.32/06.34
5 Year - 06.35/06.37
7 Year - 06.26/06.34
10 Year - 06.26/06.34
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis