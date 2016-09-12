BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.48 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.49 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.81 pct 1 MONTH 06.87 pct 3 MONTH 06.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.085 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.085 pct(1730 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Sep 7.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5246 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6259 pct 364 days t-bill 6.6784 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.50/06.54 2 Month - 06.50/06.54 3 Month - 06.50/06.53 6 Month - 06.49/06.52 9 Month - 06.51/06.53 1 Year - 06.50/06.52 2 Year - 06.31/06.33 3 Year - 06.31/06.33 4 Year - 06.36/06.39 5 Year - 06.40/06.42 7 Year - 06.31/06.39 10 Year - 06.31/06.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.