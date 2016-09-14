Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.40-06.45
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.48 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.50 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct
14 DAY 06.82 pct
1 MONTH 06.89 pct
3 MONTH 06.92 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.085 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.082 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Sep 6.9875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5456 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6261 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6682 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.49/06.52
2 Month - 06.48/06.51
3 Month - 06.48/06.50
6 Month - 06.46/06.48
9 Month - 06.47/06.50
1 Year - 06.47/06.49
2 Year - 06.29/06.30
3 Year - 06.29/06.31
4 Year - 06.35/06.37
5 Year - 06.39/06.41
7 Year - 06.30/06.38
10 Year - 06.30/06.38
