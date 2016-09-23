Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.55 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.54 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.55 pct
14 DAY 06.87 pct
1 MONTH 06.88 pct
3 MONTH 06.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.960 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.966 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Sep 6.8500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5204 pct
182 days t-bill 6.5775 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6301 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.43/06.47
2 Month - 06.42/06.46
3 Month - 06.41/06.45
6 Month - 06.41/06.45
9 Month - 06.43/06.47
1 Year - 06.44/06.46
2 Year - 06.23/06.26
3 Year - 06.23/06.26
4 Year - 06.28/06.31
5 Year - 06.32/06.34
7 Year - 06.20/06.28
10 Year - 06.20/06.28
