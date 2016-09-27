Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.52 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.52 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.54 pct
14 DAY 06.86 pct
1 MONTH 06.91 pct
3 MONTH 06.93 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.918 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.936 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Sep 6.8150 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5013 pct
182 days t-bill 6.5658 pct
364 days t-bill 6.6026 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.41/06.46
2 Month - 06.41/06.45
3 Month - 06.40/06.43
6 Month - 06.40/06.43
9 Month - 06.42/06.45
1 Year - 06.43/06.45
2 Year - 06.23/06.25
3 Year - 06.23/06.24
4 Year - 06.26/06.28
5 Year - 06.30/06.32
7 Year - 06.18/06.26
10 Year - 06.18/06.26
