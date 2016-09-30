Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.51 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.50 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.85 pct 1 MONTH 06.85 pct 3 MONTH 06.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.975 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.962 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Sep 6.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.4210 pct 182 days t-bill 6.5091 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5504 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.45/06.48 2 Month - 06.45/06.47 3 Month - 06.43/06.45 6 Month - 06.48/06.50 9 Month - 06.46/06.48 1 Year - 06.46/06.48 2 Year - 06.27/06.28 3 Year - 06.27/06.29 4 Year - 06.32/06.34 5 Year - 06.36/06.38 7 Year - 06.24/06.32 10 Year - 06.24/06.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis