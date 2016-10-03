Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.48 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.82 pct 1 MONTH 06.82 pct 3 MONTH 06.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.913 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.900 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Oct 6.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.4465 pct 182 days t-bill 6.5117 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5408 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.40/06.44 2 Month - 06.40/06.46 3 Month - 06.40/06.42 6 Month - 06.45/06.47 9 Month - 06.42/06.44 1 Year - 06.42/06.44 2 Year - 06.24/06.26 3 Year - 06.24/06.26 4 Year - 06.29/06.31 5 Year - 06.33/06.35 7 Year - 06.20/06.28 10 Year - 06.20/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis