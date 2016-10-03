BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.48 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.82 pct 1 MONTH 06.82 pct 3 MONTH 06.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.913 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.900 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Oct 6.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.4465 pct 182 days t-bill 6.5117 pct 364 days t-bill 6.5408 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.40/06.44 2 Month - 06.40/06.46 3 Month - 06.40/06.42 6 Month - 06.45/06.47 9 Month - 06.42/06.44 1 Year - 06.42/06.44 2 Year - 06.24/06.26 3 Year - 06.24/06.26 4 Year - 06.29/06.31 5 Year - 06.33/06.35 7 Year - 06.20/06.28 10 Year - 06.20/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)