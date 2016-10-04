GRAINS-Wheat eases for 2nd day, soybean prices firm after 3-day decline

* Wheat loses more ground on plentiful global supplies * CBOT soybeans edge up after dropping to 2-week low (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 15 Chicago wheat prices slid for a second session on Monday, pressured by abundant global supply. Soybeans edged higher as the market rebounded on bargain-buying after hitting a two-week low in the previous session, while corn dipped. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.7