Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct
14 DAY 06.63 pct
1 MONTH 06.67 pct
3 MONTH 06.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.821 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.798 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Oct 6.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.3063 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3564 pct
364 days t-bill 6.3757 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.29/06.33
2 Month - 06.33/06.36
3 Month - 06.33/06.35
6 Month - 06.41/06.43
9 Month - 06.37/06.39
1 Year - 06.38/06.40
2 Year - 06.21/06.22
3 Year - 06.22/06.23
4 Year - 06.27/06.29
5 Year - 06.32/06.34
7 Year - 06.20/06.28
10 Year - 06.20/06.28
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis