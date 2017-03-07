Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.18 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.14 pct
14 DAY 06.27 pct
1 MONTH 06.43 pct
3 MONTH 06.53 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.857 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.834 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Mar 6.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9486 pct
182 days t-bill 6.1306 pct
364 days t-bill 6.2024 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.31/06.35
2 Month - 06.25/06.30
3 Month - 06.27/06.31
6 Month - 06.32/06.35
9 Month - 06.37/06.41
1 Year - 06.42/06.45
2 Year - 06.40/06.42
3 Year - 06.50/06.52
4 Year - 06.61/06.64
5 Year - 06.72/06.74
7 Year - 06.67/06.75
10 Year - 06.67/06.75
