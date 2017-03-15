Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.22 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct
14 DAY 06.27 pct
1 MONTH 06.56 pct
3 MONTH 06.51 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.868 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.829 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Mar 6.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9115 pct
182 days t-bill 6.0570 pct
364 days t-bill 6.1500 pct
For all the tenors please double click on .
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.33/06.39
2 Month - 06.27/06.31
3 Month - 06.27/06.31
6 Month - 06.33/06.36
9 Month - 06.37/06.41
1 Year - 06.42/06.44
2 Year - 06.37/06.39
3 Year - 06.46/06.48
4 Year - 06.56/06.59
5 Year - 06.66/06.68
7 Year - 06.61/06.69
10 Year - 06.61/06.69
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis