Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.23 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.24 pct
14 DAY 06.28 pct
1 MONTH 06.55 pct
3 MONTH 06.51 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.788 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.843 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Mar 6.7825 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9287 pct
182 days t-bill 6.0568 pct
364 days t-bill 6.1551 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.34/06.39
2 Month - 06.27/06.32
3 Month - 06.27/06.32
6 Month - 06.32/06.36
9 Month - 06.36/06.40
1 Year - 06.41/06.44
2 Year - 06.36/06.38
3 Year - 06.44/06.46
4 Year - 06.54/06.57
5 Year - 06.64/06.66
7 Year - 06.60/06.67
10 Year - 06.60/06.67
