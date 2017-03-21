Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.18 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.22 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.54 pct 3 MONTH 06.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.873 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.886 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Mar 6.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.8411 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9977 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1294 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.35/06.40 2 Month - 06.30/06.34 3 Month - 06.30/06.33 6 Month - 06.35/06.38 9 Month - 06.39/06.41 1 Year - 06.42/06.44 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.44/06.46 4 Year - 06.54/06.56 5 Year - 06.63/06.65 7 Year - 06.58/06.66 10 Year - 06.58/06.66 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis