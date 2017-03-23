Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.17 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.16 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.18 pct 14 DAY 06.42 pct 1 MONTH 06.51 pct 3 MONTH 06.60 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.818 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.827 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Mar 6.6375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.8197 pct 182 days t-bill 6.0059 pct 364 days t-bill 6.0887 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.34/06.38 2 Month - 06.28/06.31 3 Month - 06.28/06.31 6 Month - 06.33/06.35 9 Month - 06.36/06.39 1 Year - 06.39/06.41 2 Year - 06.34/06.36 3 Year - 06.41/06.43 4 Year - 06.51/06.53 5 Year - 06.60/06.62 7 Year - 06.57/06.64 10 Year - 06.57/06.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis