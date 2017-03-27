Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.09 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.48 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.737 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.711 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Mar 6.6500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.8319 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9546 pct 364 days t-bill 6.0943 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.32/06.37 2 Month - 06.25/06.30 3 Month - 06.26/06.30 6 Month - 06.30/06.33 9 Month - 06.33/06.37 1 Year - 06.37/06.39 2 Year - 06.31/06.33 3 Year - 06.39/06.41 4 Year - 06.49/06.51 5 Year - 06.58/06.60 7 Year - 06.53/06.61 10 Year - 06.53/06.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis