Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.11 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.42 pct 1 MONTH 06.48 pct 3 MONTH 06.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.714 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.688 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Mar 6.6500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.7507 pct 182 days t-bill 5.8049 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1026 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.26/06.32 2 Month - 06.23/06.27 3 Month - 06.25/06.29 6 Month - 06.29/06.33 9 Month - 06.34/06.38 1 Year - 06.38/06.40 2 Year - 06.33/06.35 3 Year - 06.41/06.43 4 Year - 06.51/06.54 5 Year - 06.61/06.63 7 Year - 06.56/06.64 10 Year - 06.56/06.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis