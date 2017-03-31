Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.85-05.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.86 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.37 pct 14 DAY 06.56 pct 1 MONTH 06.61 pct 3 MONTH 06.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.682 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.694 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Mar 6.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.7760 pct 182 days t-bill 5.8738 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1025 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.15/06.18 2 Month - 06.18/06.20 3 Month - 06.21/06.23 6 Month - 06.29/06.30 9 Month - 06.34/06.36 1 Year - 06.40/06.42 2 Year - 06.36/06.38 3 Year - 06.43/06.46 4 Year - 06.54/06.56 5 Year - 06.63/06.66 7 Year - 06.60/06.68 10 Year - 06.60/06.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis