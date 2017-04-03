Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 05.95 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.98 pct 14 DAY 06.43 pct 1 MONTH 06.47 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.610 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.654 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Apr 6.5950 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.7810 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9127 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1053 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.13/06.17 2 Month - 06.15/06.20 3 Month - 06.21/06.25 6 Month - 06.28/06.32 9 Month - 06.34/06.38 1 Year - 06.40/06.42 2 Year - 06.36/06.38 3 Year - 06.45/06.47 4 Year - 06.56/06.57 5 Year - 06.64/06.67 7 Year - 06.60/06.68 10 Year - 06.60/06.68 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Indicative market rates Call Money 05.70-05.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 05.98 pct 14 DAY 06.43 pct 1 MONTH 06.47 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.610 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark -.--- pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Apr 6.5950 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.7810 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9127 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1053 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - --.--/--.-- 2 Month - --.--/--.-- 3 Month - --.--/--.-- 6 Month - --.--/--.-- 9 Month - --.--/--.-- 1 Year - --.--/--.-- 2 Year - --.--/--.-- 3 Year - --.--/--.-- 4 Year - --.--/--.-- 5 Year - --.--/--.-- 7 Year - --.--/--.-- 10 Year - --.--/--.-- Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis