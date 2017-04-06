Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.05 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.09 pct 14 DAY 06.34 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.696 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.768 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Apr 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.8000 pct 182 days t-bill 6.0627 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1017 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.14/06.18 2 Month - 06.16/06.20 3 Month - 06.22/06.26 6 Month - 06.30/06.34 9 Month - 06.37/06.40 1 Year - 06.44/06.46 2 Year - 06.41/06.43 3 Year - 06.50/06.53 4 Year - 06.61/06.64 5 Year - 06.71/06.73 7 Year - 06.65/06.73 10 Year - 06.65/06.73 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis