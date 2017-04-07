Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.09 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.16 pct 14 DAY 06.31 pct 1 MONTH 06.36 pct 3 MONTH 06.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.824 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.821 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Apr 6.7350 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.9268 pct 182 days t-bill 6.0732 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1408 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.13/06.18 2 Month - 06.16/06.21 3 Month - 06.22/06.27 6 Month - 06.31/06.35 9 Month - 06.37/06.41 1 Year - 06.45/06.47 2 Year - 06.44/06.46 3 Year - 06.54/06.56 4 Year - 06.64/06.66 5 Year - 06.74/06.76 7 Year - 06.71/06.79 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis