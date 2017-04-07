Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.09 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.16 pct
14 DAY 06.31 pct
1 MONTH 06.36 pct
3 MONTH 06.49 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.824 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.821 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Apr 6.7350 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9268 pct
182 days t-bill 6.0732 pct
364 days t-bill 6.1408 pct
For all the tenors please double click on .
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.13/06.18
2 Month - 06.16/06.21
3 Month - 06.22/06.27
6 Month - 06.31/06.35
9 Month - 06.37/06.41
1 Year - 06.45/06.47
2 Year - 06.44/06.46
3 Year - 06.54/06.56
4 Year - 06.64/06.66
5 Year - 06.74/06.76
7 Year - 06.71/06.79
10 Year - 06.71/06.79
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis