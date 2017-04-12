Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.10 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.31 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 06.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.821 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.782 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Apr 6.7250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.8271 pct 182 days t-bill 6.0568 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1421 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.13/06.17 2 Month - 06.15/06.20 3 Month - 06.22/06.26 6 Month - 06.29/06.33 9 Month - 06.35/06.39 1 Year - 06.43/06.45 2 Year - 06.41/06.43 3 Year - 06.50/06.52 4 Year - 06.61/06.63 5 Year - 06.70/06.71 7 Year - 06.66/06.74 10 Year - 06.66/06.74 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis