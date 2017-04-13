Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.90-05.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.10 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.10 pct 14 DAY 06.29 pct 1 MONTH 06.36 pct 3 MONTH 06.48 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.762 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.820 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Apr 6.7250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.9275 pct 182 days t-bill 6.0792 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1755 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.12/06.16 2 Month - 06.16/06.20 3 Month - 06.22/06.26 6 Month - 06.29/06.33 9 Month - 06.35/06.39 1 Year - 06.41/06.44 2 Year - 06.40/06.42 3 Year - 06.48/06.50 4 Year - 06.58/06.60 5 Year - 06.67/06.69 7 Year - 06.64/06.72 10 Year - 06.64/06.72 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis