Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.661 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.668 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 May 6.6875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2577 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3852 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4570 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.21/06.26 2 Month - 06.22/06.27 3 Month - 06.27/06.30 6 Month - 06.30/06.33 9 Month - 06.35/06.37 1 Year - 06.41/06.43 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.43/06.45 4 Year - 06.50/06.52 5 Year - 06.57/06.59 7 Year - 06.54/06.62 10 Year - 06.54/06.62 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis