Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct
14 DAY 06.38 pct
1 MONTH 06.46 pct
3 MONTH 06.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.666 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.664 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 May 6.6975 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2831 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3770 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4413 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.20/06.26
2 Month - 06.22/06.27
3 Month - 06.26/06.31
6 Month - 06.29/06.34
9 Month - 06.33/06.38
1 Year - 06.40/06.42
2 Year - 06.36/06.39
3 Year - 06.42/06.44
4 Year - 06.49/06.51
5 Year - 06.55/06.58
7 Year - 06.54/06.61
10 Year - 06.54/06.61
