Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct
14 DAY 06.38 pct
1 MONTH 06.46 pct
3 MONTH 06.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.648 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.626 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jun 6.7000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2759 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3531 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4446 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.20/06.25
2 Month - 06.24/06.28
3 Month - 06.25/06.29
6 Month - 06.27/06.31
9 Month - 06.30/06.33
1 Year - 06.37/06.39
2 Year - 06.32/06.34
3 Year - 06.37/06.39
4 Year - 06.45/06.46
5 Year - 06.50/06.52
7 Year - 06.47/06.55
10 Year - 06.47/06.55
