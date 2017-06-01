Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.648 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.626 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jun 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2759 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3531 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4446 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.20/06.25 2 Month - 06.24/06.28 3 Month - 06.25/06.29 6 Month - 06.27/06.31 9 Month - 06.30/06.33 1 Year - 06.37/06.39 2 Year - 06.32/06.34 3 Year - 06.37/06.39 4 Year - 06.45/06.46 5 Year - 06.50/06.52 7 Year - 06.47/06.55 10 Year - 06.47/06.55 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis