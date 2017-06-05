Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.639 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.646 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2748 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3599 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4457 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.21/06.27 2 Month - 06.23/06.29 3 Month - 06.23/06.28 6 Month - 06.26/06.30 9 Month - 06.29/06.33 1 Year - 06.35/06.38 2 Year - 06.30/06.33 3 Year - 06.36/06.38 4 Year - 06.43/06.46 5 Year - 06.49/06.52 7 Year - 06.46/06.54 10 Year - 06.46/06.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis