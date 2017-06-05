BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.639 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.646 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2748 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3599 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4457 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.21/06.27 2 Month - 06.23/06.29 3 Month - 06.23/06.28 6 Month - 06.26/06.30 9 Month - 06.29/06.33 1 Year - 06.35/06.38 2 Year - 06.30/06.33 3 Year - 06.36/06.38 4 Year - 06.43/06.46 5 Year - 06.49/06.52 7 Year - 06.46/06.54 10 Year - 06.46/06.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api