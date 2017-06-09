GRAINS-Soybean prices edge up, set for biggest weekly fall in 6 mths

SYDNEY, June 23 U.S. soybean prices edged up on Friday but were still near a 17-month low touched the session before, with forecasts for favourable crop weather pushing the oilseed towards its biggest weekly fall in six months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are down nearly 3.5 percent for the week, in what would be their biggest weekly slide since Dec. 23. * Soybeans hit a low of $9.03 a bushel - their weakest