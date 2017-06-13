Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.24 pct
14 DAY 06.38 pct
1 MONTH 06.46 pct
3 MONTH 06.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.470 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.493 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jun 6.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2754 pct
182 days t-bill 6.2874 pct
364 days t-bill 6.3721 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.23/06.27
2 Month - 06.23/06.26
3 Month - 06.19/06.23
6 Month - 06.17/06.20
9 Month - 06.18/06.21
1 Year - 06.21/06.23
2 Year - 06.11/06.13
3 Year - 06.13/06.15
4 Year - 06.19/06.21
5 Year - 06.23/06.24
7 Year - 06.18/06.26
10 Year - 06.18/06.26
