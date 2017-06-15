BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy rejects stock split proposal
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.40 pct 1 MONTH 06.47 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.452 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.481 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jun 6.6675 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2505 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2955 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3787 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.22/06.27 2 Month - 06.22/06.27 3 Month - 06.19/06.23 6 Month - 06.16/06.19 9 Month - 06.17/06.21 1 Year - 06.20/06.22 2 Year - 06.10/06.12 3 Year - 06.13/06.15 4 Year - 06.18/06.20 5 Year - 06.22/06.24 7 Year - 06.18/06.26 10 Year - 06.18/06.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 23 Nagpur, June 23 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about delay in monsoon in the regions and good recovery of pulses in nearly mandi also helped to activate stockists. About 870 of gram and 820 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOO