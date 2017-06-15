Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- JUN 23, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 23 Nagpur, June 23 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about delay in monsoon in the regions and good recovery of pulses in nearly mandi also helped to activate stockists. About 870 of gram and 820 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOO