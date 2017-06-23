Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.17 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.15 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.17 pct 14 DAY 06.40 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.455 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.460 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jun 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2620 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3051 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3653 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.29 2 Month - 06.19/06.25 3 Month - 06.16/06.19 6 Month - 06.15/06.17 9 Month - 06.17/06.19 1 Year - 06.19/06.21 2 Year - 06.09/06.11 3 Year - 06.12/06.14 4 Year - 06.17/06.19 5 Year - 06.20/06.22 7 Year - 06.17/06.25 10 Year - 06.17/06.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis