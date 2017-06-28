Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.43 pct 1 MONTH 06.49 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.489 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.500 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jun 6.6875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2765 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3056 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3720 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.19/06.25 3 Month - 06.15/06.20 6 Month - 06.16/06.20 9 Month - 06.18/06.22 1 Year - 06.22/06.24 2 Year - 06.12/06.15 3 Year - 06.17/06.19 4 Year - 06.23/06.25 5 Year - 06.27/06.29 7 Year - 06.25/06.33 10 Year - 06.25/06.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis