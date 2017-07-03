India Money Market Rates-Jul 3

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.41 pct 1 MONTH 06.49 pct 3 MONTH 06.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.592 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.559 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jul 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2962 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3274 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3662 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.24/06.30 2 Month - 06.20/06.26 3 Month - 06.16/06.21 6 Month - 06.17/06.21 9 Month - 06.22/06.26 1 Year - 06.25/06.27 2 Year - 06.16/06.18 3 Year - 06.22/06.24 4 Year - 06.28/06.30 5 Year - 06.33/06.35 7 Year - 06.30/06.38 10 Year - 06.30/06.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis