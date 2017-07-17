India Money Market Rates-Jul 17

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.37 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.53 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.463 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.455 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jul 6.5800 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1652 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2513 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2795 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.13/06.17 2 Month - 06.13/06.17 3 Month - 06.11/06.15 6 Month - 06.12/06.16 9 Month - 06.18/06.21 1 Year - 06.20/06.22 2 Year - 06.09/06.12 3 Year - 06.13/06.15 4 Year - 06.18/06.21 5 Year - 06.24/06.26 7 Year - 06.22/06.29 10 Year - 06.22/06.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis