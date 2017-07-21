FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Jul 21
#Domestic News
July 21, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

India Money Market Rates-Jul 21

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.05-06.10
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.20 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.20 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.21 pct
    14 DAY             06.31 pct
    1 MONTH            06.36 pct
    3 MONTH            06.39 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.438 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.436 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jul 6.5750 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0580  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1850  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2176  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.10/06.14
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.13
    3 Month  -  06.08/06.12
    6 Month  -  06.10/06.13
    9 Month  -  06.16/06.18
    1 Year   -  06.17/06.19
    2 Year   -  06.06/06.08
    3 Year   -  06.09/06.11
    4 Year   -  06.15/06.17
    5 Year   -  06.20/06.22
    7 Year   -  06.19/06.26
    10 Year  -  06.19/06.26
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

