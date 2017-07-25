India Money Market Rates-Jul 25

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.37 pct 3 MONTH 06.41 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.429 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.431 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jul 6.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0961 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1848 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2252 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.09/06.14 2 Month - 06.09/06.13 3 Month - 06.08/06.12 6 Month - 06.10/06.13 9 Month - 06.15/06.19 1 Year - 06.17/06.19 2 Year - 06.07/06.09 3 Year - 06.11/06.13 4 Year - 06.16/06.18 5 Year - 06.21/06.23 7 Year - 06.18/06.26 10 Year - 06.18/06.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis