in a day
India Money Market Rates-Jul 26
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 7:05 AM / in a day

India Money Market Rates-Jul 26

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.15-06.20
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.26 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.25 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.26 pct
    14 DAY             06.38 pct
    1 MONTH            06.38 pct
    3 MONTH            06.42 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.439 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.444 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jul 6.5125 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.0696  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.1888  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2500  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.07/06.11
    2 Month  -  06.09/06.13
    3 Month  -  06.09/06.13
    6 Month  -  06.11/06.15
    9 Month  -  06.16/06.20
    1 Year   -  06.18/06.20
    2 Year   -  06.08/06.11
    3 Year   -  06.12/06.15
    4 Year   -  06.18/06.21
    5 Year   -  06.24/06.26
    7 Year   -  06.21/06.28
    10 Year  -  06.21/06.28
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

