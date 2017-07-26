India Money Market Rates-Jul 26

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.26 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.26 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.439 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.444 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jul 6.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.0696 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1888 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2500 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.07/06.11 2 Month - 06.09/06.13 3 Month - 06.09/06.13 6 Month - 06.11/06.15 9 Month - 06.16/06.20 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.08/06.11 3 Year - 06.12/06.15 4 Year - 06.18/06.21 5 Year - 06.24/06.26 7 Year - 06.21/06.28 10 Year - 06.21/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis