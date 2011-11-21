Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.73 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.70 08.73 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.78 09.02 pct
1 MONTH 08.99 09.25 pct
3 MONTH 09.28 09.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.864 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.844 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Nov 9.7250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8298 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8210 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7480 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.49/08.69
2 Month - 08.48/08.65
3 Month - 08.50/08.61
6 Month - 08.31/08.40
9 Month - 08.19/08.27
1 Year - 08.09/08.12
2 Year - 07.49/07.52
3 Year - 07.38/07.42
4 Year - 07.30/07.34
5 Year - 07.27/07.31
7 Year - 07.25/07.35
10 Year - 07.25/07.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.