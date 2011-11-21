Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.73 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.70 08.73 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.78 09.02 pct

1 MONTH 08.99 09.25 pct

3 MONTH 09.28 09.56 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.864 pct(1220 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.844 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Nov 9.7250 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8298 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8210 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7480 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.49/08.69

2 Month - 08.48/08.65

3 Month - 08.50/08.61

6 Month - 08.31/08.40

9 Month - 08.19/08.27

1 Year - 08.09/08.12

2 Year - 07.49/07.52

3 Year - 07.38/07.42

4 Year - 07.30/07.34

5 Year - 07.27/07.31

7 Year - 07.25/07.35

10 Year - 07.25/07.35

