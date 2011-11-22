Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.67 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.67 08.72 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.74 08.98 pct
1 MONTH 08.99 09.23 pct
3 MONTH 09.30 09.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.850 pct(1225 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.846 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Nov 9.7625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8045 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7563 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7369 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.50/08.70
2 Month - 08.46/08.66
3 Month - 08.46/08.65
6 Month - 08.35/08.45
9 Month - 08.24/08.34
1 Year - 08.13/08.16
2 Year - 07.54/07.57
3 Year - 07.44/07.48
4 Year - 07.36/07.40
5 Year - 07.33/07.36
7 Year - 07.31/07.41
10 Year - 07.31/07.41
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.