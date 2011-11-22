Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.67 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.67 08.72 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.74 08.98 pct

1 MONTH 08.99 09.23 pct

3 MONTH 09.30 09.54 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.850 pct(1225 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.846 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Nov 9.7625 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8045 pct

182 days t-bill 8.7563 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7369 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.50/08.70

2 Month - 08.46/08.66

3 Month - 08.46/08.65

6 Month - 08.35/08.45

9 Month - 08.24/08.34

1 Year - 08.13/08.16

2 Year - 07.54/07.57

3 Year - 07.44/07.48

4 Year - 07.36/07.40

5 Year - 07.33/07.36

7 Year - 07.31/07.41

10 Year - 07.31/07.41

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.