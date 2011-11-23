BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.45
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.68 08.73 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.71 08.99 pct
1 MONTH 08.98 09.24 pct
3 MONTH 09.25 09.53 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.827 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.813 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Nov 9.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8204 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7590 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7444 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.49/08.69
2 Month - 08.45/08.65
3 Month - 08.46/08.64
6 Month - 08.35/08.45
9 Month - 08.23/08.33
1 Year - 08.13/08.16
2 Year - 07.53/07.57
3 Year - 07.42/07.46
4 Year - 07.34/07.38
5 Year - 07.31/07.35
7 Year - 07.29/07.39
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.
