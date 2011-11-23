Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.45

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.68 08.73 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.71 08.99 pct

1 MONTH 08.98 09.24 pct

3 MONTH 09.25 09.53 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.827 pct(1220 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.813 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Nov 9.8250 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8204 pct

182 days t-bill 8.7590 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7444 pct

For all the tenors please double click on.

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.49/08.69

2 Month - 08.45/08.65

3 Month - 08.46/08.64

6 Month - 08.35/08.45

9 Month - 08.23/08.33

1 Year - 08.13/08.16

2 Year - 07.53/07.57

3 Year - 07.42/07.46

4 Year - 07.34/07.38

5 Year - 07.31/07.35

7 Year - 07.29/07.39

10 Year - 07.29/07.39

Last quoted by contributors

Benchmark rate for OIS

Level by all contributors ,

List of contributors

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.