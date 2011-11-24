Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.68 08.75 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.75 09.03 pct
1 MONTH 09.03 09.29 pct
3 MONTH 09.30 09.55 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.778 pct(1235 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.795 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Nov 9.8500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8300 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8176 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7704 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.55/08.75
2 Month - 08.50/08.70
3 Month - 08.50/08.70
6 Month - 08.33/08.43
9 Month - 08.20/08.30
1 Year - 08.09/08.13
2 Year - 07.51/07.54
3 Year - 07.42/07.45
4 Year - 07.34/07.38
5 Year - 07.31/07.35
7 Year - 07.29/07.39
10 Year - 07.29/07.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.