Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.70 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.72 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.68 08.75 pct

3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct

14 DAY 08.75 09.03 pct

1 MONTH 09.03 09.29 pct

3 MONTH 09.30 09.55 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.778 pct(1235 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.795 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Nov 9.8500 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8300 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8176 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7704 pct

For all the tenors please double click on.

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.55/08.75

2 Month - 08.50/08.70

3 Month - 08.50/08.70

6 Month - 08.33/08.43

9 Month - 08.20/08.30

1 Year - 08.09/08.13

2 Year - 07.51/07.54

3 Year - 07.42/07.45

4 Year - 07.34/07.38

5 Year - 07.31/07.35

7 Year - 07.29/07.39

10 Year - 07.29/07.39

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.