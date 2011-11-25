Indicative market rates

Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.65

==========

Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.63 pct

Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.68 pct

===========

NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR

--------- -------- ----------

OVERNIGHT 08.62 08.68 pct

3 DAY 08.62 08.67 pct

14 DAY 08.80 09.06 pct

1 MONTH 09.06 09.29 pct

3 MONTH 09.34 09.63 pct

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.844 pct(1250 IST)

Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.816 pct(1700 IST)

===========================

COMMERCIAL PAPER

===========================

FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Nov 9.8500 pct

(1230 IST)

TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)

91 days t-bill 8.8496 pct

182 days t-bill 8.8175 pct

364 days t-bill 8.7465 pct

Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST

1 Month - 08.55/08.75

2 Month - 08.50/08.70

3 Month - 08.50/08.70

6 Month - 08.33/08.43

9 Month - 08.20/08.30

1 Year - 08.09/08.12

2 Year - 07.51/07.54

3 Year - 07.42/07.46

4 Year - 07.35/07.38

5 Year - 07.34/07.37

7 Year - 07.32/07.42

10 Year - 07.32/07.42

For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing

on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a

holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not

be disseminated on Friday.